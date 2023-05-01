‘Police dept holds crucial position in safeguarding lawful businesses’

UMIAM, MEGHALAYA: Pawan Kumar Sharma, Deputy Assistant Director, Police Science, North-Eastern Policy Academy (NEPA) on Monday said, “Tackling crimes of illicit trade has been a major concern for nations since decades. The North-Eastern police forces have always been on their toes to capture the criminals who are operating the illegal market. The police department holds a crucial position in upholding law and order and safeguarding lawful businesses from illicit market operators as the primary law enforcement agency in our nation.”

Addressing the ‘Capacity Building Program for Police Officers of NEPA on Prevention of Counterfeiting and Smuggling’ organised by FICCI-CASCADE, Sharma stated that at NEPA, we are engaged in shaping police officers for equitable, effective, and sensitive policing. It is dedicated to teaching the police personnel of North-Eastern states and from across the country to safeguard the value of freedom from disorder, criminal acts, and criminals.