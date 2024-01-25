PNGRB to launch campaign from Jan 26 to March 31 to promote adoption of PNG

New Delhi: Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) along with City Gas Distribution entities is set to launch a campaign from January 26th to March 31st, 2024 aimed to promote the adoption of PNG among households and to expand PNG consumer base across a broader segment of the population.

It is notable that natural gas is clean and convenient fossil fuel. The above campaign will be focussed on those areas where gas pipeline network has been laid or is planned to be laid in the immediate future. Promotion of natural gas is part of Prime Minister’s vision to increase its share in the India’s energy basket to 15 per cent by 2030 to transform India into a “Gas-Based Economy”. Accordingly, PNGRB is taking various initiatives to promote natural gas in households as cooking fuel as well as in transport, commercial and industrial sectors. National PNG Drive is one amongst them to facilitate supply of natural gas to existing registered customers besides enrolling customers for new PNG connections.

City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities will actively participate in the National PNG drive, undertake various promotional activities to increase the awareness on the use of PNG – a clean, environmental friendly, safe and reliable fuel. During the campaign period, CGD entities will launch various promotional schemes. In addition, the entities will undertake door to door campaign, organize road shows etc. to encourage and enrol customers for conversion to PNG.

Till date there are 300 Geographical areas authorized in the country, covering 98 per cent of the population and 88 per cent of its area for development of CGD Network.

The targets upto 2032 inter alia includes installation of 12.5 Crore domestic PNG connections, establishment of 17,751 CNG stations etc. As on November 30, 2023, 1.2 crore domestic PNG connections and 6,159 CNG stations have been established in the country.