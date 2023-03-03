PNGRB organises Knowledge Sharing Workshop on Refineries

New Delhi: Knowledge Sharing Workshop on Petroleum Refineries was recently organised by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) in association with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited to share best practices & latest developments in safety for cross pollination of ideas among Industry members.

The workshop was attended by Senior Officials and more than 100 delegates from PNGRB, OISD, HPCL, ONGC, IOCL, BPCL, CPCL, EIL, GAIL, HMEL, HRRL, MRPL, Nayara, NRL, RIL and Total Energies among others. In addition, many delegates joined the workshop virtually.

Gajendra Singh, Member, PNGRB inaugurated the workshop and during his address he stressed on need of implementation of enhanced safety policies and maintenance of highest safety standards at Petroleum Refineries.

S Bharathan, Director - Refineries, HPCL in his key note address highlighted the policies followed at Petroleum Refineries and emphasized the need for concerted efforts to ensure compliance to laid down safety norms during the entire project life to prevent any incidents.

The workshop covered Safety Culture Improvement, Management of Change, Process Safety Management, Case Studies and Learnings, Safety in Construction, Shutdown/Startup and Latest Developments and Safety Practices in five technical sessions, Lifestyle for Environment among others.

The Technical sessions were interactive and well appreciated by the delegates. This workshop featured a unique exercise of posing a series of curated images engaging the participants to “Spot the Unsafe Acts”.

The participants expressed gratitude to PNGRB and HPCL for organizing a very educative, interactive and learning

experience.