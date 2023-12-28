PNGRB gives nod to initiate bidding to develop 325 km gas pipeline in J&K

New Delhi: The Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) in its 130th Board meeting held on December 27, 2023 has granted approval for initiation of the bidding process for the development of a crucial 325 kms natural gas pipeline from Jammu to Srinagar.

This significant project aims to introduce the use of gas and contribute to the sustainable development of the Kashmir Valley. It is a significant move to deliver this environmental fuel in a cost effective manner across the mountaineer region of the UT of Jammu and Srinagar.

The proposed natural gas pipeline from Jammu to Srinagar is a key initiative in the expansion of clean energy infrastructure in the region. As part of the broader effort to promote the use of natural gas, this project complements the ongoing development of the natural gas pipeline from Gurudaspur to Jammu being implemented by GAIL (India) Limited.

The pipeline will facilitate the supply of clean and environmentally friendly natural gas to the picturesque Kashmir Valley. This transition to cleaner energy sources aligns with the national commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable development.

The availability of natural gas will stimulate economic activities in the region, providing a cleaner and more efficient energy source for industries, businesses, and

households.