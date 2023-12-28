PNGRB constitutes high-level expert panel to review extant of safety framework

New Delhi: PNGRB desires to effectively implement the mandate provided as per Section 11(i) of the PNGRB Act, 2006 and ensure compliance to various regulations for safety and integrity of oil and Gas Sector in the country.

With a view to obtain guidance from industry and experts, PNGRB has constituted a High-Level Expert Committee vide office order dated November 24, 2023 consisting of the following members: 1. M B Lal (Former CMD-HPCL) Chairman; 2. Mukesh Rohatgi (Former CMD- EIL) Member; 3. K K Jha (Former Member-PNGRB & Former Director (Pipeline)- IOCL) Member; 4. R D Goyal (Former Director (Project)- GAIL) Member; 5. Hirak Dutta (Former ED-OISD) Member; 6. Anil Kumar Garg (Joint Advisor (Technical) -PNGRB) Convener.

As mandated to PNGRB i.e. to ensure safety and integrity of downstream petroleum and natural gas sector, the committee will interact and seek the views of various stakeholders during review of the extant of safety framework. The committee will examine the existing regulatory regime and suggest a way forward to strengthen the technical and safety system in the Oil and Gas industry.

The constituted committee has already convened the meetings and is in process to take forward the task.

As per section 11(i) of the PNGRB Act, 2006 the functions of the Board include to “lay down, by regulations, the technical standards and specifications including safety standards in activities relating to petroleum, petroleum products, and natural gas, including the construction and operation of pipeline and infrastructure projects related to downstream petroleum and natural gas

sector”.