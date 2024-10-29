PNB’s Q2 profit rises more than double to Rs 4,306 cr

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday reported more than two-fold jump in its profit at Rs 4,306 crore in the second quarter ended September 2024 on the back of improvement in interest income and robust recovery.

The state-owned lender had earned a net profit of Rs 1,756 crore in the same quarter in the previous financial year.

Total income increased to Rs 34,447 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 29,383 crore in the same quarter last year, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

The bank reported an interest income of Rs 29,875 crore during the quarter, higher than Rs 26,355 crore in the same period a year ago.

Announcing the quarterly numbers, PNB managing director Atul Kumar Goel said, the factors including growth improvement in business, net interest income recovery and containment in slippages led to 145 per cent jump in profit.

Net Interest Income (NII) increased to Rs 10,517 crore from Rs 9,923 crore in Q2 FY24, showing an improvement of 5.99 per cent. The bank made a recovery of Rs 4,000 crore during the second quarter, he said, adding, Rs 18,000 crore recovery is expected in FY25.

Global Net Interest Margin (NIM) stands at 2.99 per cent in H1 FY25 and 2.92 per cent in Q2 FY25. On the NIM outlook, Goel said the bank will maintain the target of 2.9-3 per cent during the entire fiscal.

Credit cost improved by 123 basis points to 0.08 per cent in Q2 FY25 from 1.31 per cent in Q2 FY24.

Return on assets (ROA) for the quarter stood at 1.02 per cent while in first half it was 0.92 per cent. The bank aims to maintain ROA of 0.9 per cent to 1 per cent during this fiscal, he said.

The gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPAs) declined to 4.48 per cent of the gross loans by the end of September 2024 from 6.96 per cent a year ago. Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans moderated to 0.46 per cent from 1.47 per cent at the end of the second quarter of FY24.

The Provisioning Coverage Ratio (including Technical Written off accounts) as at September 30, 2024 rose to 96.67 per cent from 91.91 per cent at the end of Q2FY24.

On a consolidated basis, the bank’s profit more than doubled to Rs 4,714 crore as against Rs 1,990 crore in Q2FY24. During the quarter, the bank made floating provision of Rs 350 crore in line with the board approved policy, it said.

As on September 30, it said, the bank is holding floating provision of Rs 500 crore. The global business of the bank grew by 11.93 per cent to Rs 25,20,246 crore from Rs 22,51,631 crore as on September 2023.

Global deposits registered a growth of 11.33 per cent to Rs 14,58,342 crore from Rs 13,09,910 crore at the end of second quarter of last fiscal.

The bank’s loan grew by 12.76 per cent to Rs 10,61,904 crore as on September 2024 from Rs 9,41,721 crore as on September 2023.

The bank expects a credit growth of 11-12 per cent while deposit 9-10 per cent during the current fiscal.