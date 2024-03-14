PNB offers Rakshak Plus Scheme for Defence Pensioners

New Delhi: To reinforce its commitment towards providing special banking services for the armed forces, PNB, the nation’s leading public sector bank, is offering ‘PNB Rakshak Plus Scheme’ for Defence Pensioners.



All defence service pensioners, regardless of age, whose pensions are credited to their PNB account through SPARSH/CPPC, are eligible for the benefits of personal accidental insurance under the PNB Rakshak Plus Scheme.

This coverage also encompasses pensioners of Central & State Police. Key features of the scheme include personal accidental insurance with a death cover of Rs 50 lakh, personal accident permanent total disability also at Rs 50 lakh, personal accident permanent partial disability with coverage up to Rs 50 lakh, and air accidental insurance offering a death cover of Rs 1 crore.

Additionally, the scheme offers many other facilities. For further information, customers can contact the bank via the toll-free numbers 1800 1800/1800 2021 or visit the nearest PNB branch.

Customers can also access information by logging into the mobile banking app PNB ONE or visiting https://www.pnbindia.in/.