PNB launches Digital Gold Loan

Punjab National Bank (PNB) celebrated a one-day Digital Mahotsav at its Head Office in Dwarka, New Delhi, where a plethora of products and services were unveiled, the most notable being the Digital Gold Loan.

PNB Digital Gold Loan is designed to provide a hassle-free credit to customers to quickly meet their personal as well as agriculture credit requirements against the pledge of Gold Jewellery/ornaments.

Speaking at the launch, MD & CEO of PNB, said: “In an era where banking should effortlessly blend convenience, flexibility, and transparency, PNB Digital Gold Loan offering will be a golden ticket to a modern banking experience.”