PNB hosts townhall meet to foster engagement & strategic growth

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) hosted its townhall meeting at Siri Fort Auditorium, bringing together leadership, employees, and key stakeholders to discuss the Bank’s strategic direction, growth initiatives, and commitment to customer-centric banking.

PNB MD & CEO Ashok Chandra, EDs - M Paramasivam & Bibhu Prasad Mahapatra, Chief Vigilance Officer Raghvendra Kumar, Chief General Manager-HR Suresh Kumar Rana, and Delhi Zonal Manager (CGM) Parveen Goyal led the townhall, emphasising the Bank’s commitment to digital transformation, operational excellence, and customer service enhancement. The townhall also served as a platform for open dialogue, reinforcing PNB’s vision of fostering innovation and resilience in the banking sector.

In his keynote address, Ashok Chandra said: “At PNB, we are not just banking—we are building a future driven by innovation, customer-centric solutions, and expanding financial inclusion across the country. Our greatest strength lies in our people and this townhall serves as a platform to align our collective efforts towards a common goal. Through collaboration, resilience, and a unified vision, we need to continue to push boundaries and set new benchmarks in the banking industry. Together, we must build a stronger, more digital, and customer-centric PNB.”

Key highlights of the townhall included insights on the Bank’s latest technological advancements, customer-first initiatives, and performance milestones. Employees actively participated in an interactive Q&A session, sharing ideas and feedback to contribute to the Bank’s continued success. The townhall also recognised outstanding performers within the organisation, celebrating their contributions to PNB’s growth and commitment to excellence.

The vote of thanks was delivered by PNB Dy. Zonal Manager Ajay Kumar Singh who expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their valuable contributions.