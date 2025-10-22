PNB expects Rs 1,500 cr from treasury income in Q3

NEW DELHI: State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) expects about Rs 1,500 crore in treasury income during the third quarter, along with an improvement in margins. During the first two quarters, the bank booked Rs 1,800 crore in treasury gains.

Managing Director and CEO Ashok Chandra said deposit repricing has commenced, and the Net Interest Margin (NIM) is expected to rise by 5 basis points in Q3 and 10 basis points in Q4, with FY26 guidance at 2.8–2.9 per cent. For Q2 FY26, PNB reported a 14 per cent year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to Rs 4,904 crore, while total income rose to Rs 36,214 crore. The bank’s asset quality improved, with gross NPAs falling to 3.45 per cent from 4.48 per cent.