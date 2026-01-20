PNB Dec qtr profit climbs 13% to Rs 5,100 cr on decline in bad loans

New Delhi: State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday posted a 13 per cent improvement in net profit to Rs 5,100 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025 on account of a decline in bad loans.

The second-largest public sector lender had earned a net profit of Rs 4,508 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

This is the highest-ever quarterly profit for the bank, and it aims for an excess of Rs 5,000 crore bottom line every quarter, PNB MD and CEO Ashok Chandra said during a media interaction.

The total income increased to Rs 37,253 crore from Rs 34,752 crore a year ago, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income during the quarter also rose to Rs 32,231 crore from Rs 31,340 crore. However, net interest income fell to Rs 10,533 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 11,032 crore in Q3 FY25, a fall of 4.5 per cent.

During the period, the operating profit rose to Rs 7,481 crore compared to Rs 6,621 crore at the end of the third quarter of the previous financial year.

On the asset quality front, the bank’s gross non-performing assets ratio moderated to 3.19 per cent from 4.09 per cent a year ago. Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, slipped to 0.32 per cent from 0.41 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the last fiscal.

Despite a fall in the NPA ratio, provision against bad loans increased threefold to Rs 1,341 crore from Rs 318 crore a year ago. Clarifying the issue, Chandra said the increase is on account of an additional provision of Rs 955 crore for meeting ECL guidelines that would kick in from April 1, 2027.

With regard to recovery from the technically written-off account, Chandra said it has doubled to Rs 1,956 crore against Rs 823 crore in the year-ago quarter due to recovery in one big account. Asked about exposure in the Vodafone account, he said PNB has exposure of Rs 300 crore, but no fresh lending has been done.

The net interest margin is expected to be in the range of 2.8-2.9 per cent during the current financial year.

Provision Coverage Ratio (including Technically Written Off) improved to 96.99 per cent as of December 31, 2025, from 96.77 per cent a year ago.

Its total business grew 9.5 per cent to Rs 28,91,528 crore from Rs 26,39,991 crore.

Deposits registered a growth of 8.5 per cent to Rs 16.60 lakh crore, while advances increased by 10.9 per cent to Rs 12.31 lakh crore as of December 31, 2025.