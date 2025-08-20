PNB becomes 1st PSU bank to migrate to secure ‘.bank.in’ domain

New Delhi: State-owned Punjab National Bank on Tuesday said it has successfully migrated its corporate website to ‘.bank.in’ domain (https://pnb.bank.in), in line with RBI circular and under the guidance of Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology.

This serves as the exclusive registrar for this domain and this marks a significant milestone in the Indian banking sector’s digital transformation, PNB said in a statement.

With this move, PNB has become the first public sector bank in the country to migrate its corporate website to the secure ‘.bank.in’ domain reaffirming its commitment to customer safe and secure digital banking, it said.

The ‘.bank.in’ domain is reserved exclusively for banks, providing stronger safeguards to combat frauds, strengthen the cybersecurity framework and enhance public confidence in the digital banking, it said.