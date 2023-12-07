PNB asks customers to update KYC by Dec 18

New Delhi: In adherence to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, the Punjab National Bank (PNB), nation’s leading public sector bank, has asked its customers to update their Know Your Customer (KYC) information before December 18, 2023 to ensure smooth functioning of their accounts. This is applicable only for those customers whose accounts were due for KYC updation as of 30.09.2023.

As part of the KYC compliance exercise, PNB customers are requested to provide their updated information like identity proof, address proof, recent photo, PAN, income proof, mobile number (if not available) or any other KYC information to their base branch. It can be done through PNB One, Internet Banking Services (IBS), registered email/post, or in-person visits to any branch by December 18, 2023.

For any assistance, customers can visit their nearest Punjab National Bank branch or check the official website https://www.pnbindia.in/.