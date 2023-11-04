PNB announces festival bonanza offer ‘Deepawali Dhamaka 2023’

New Delhi: In keeping with the festive spirit of Deepawali, Punjab National Bank (PNB), nation’s leading public sector bank, has announced its festival bonanza offer ‘Deepawali Dhamaka 2023’.

Under this exclusive offer, customers can avail home and car loans at an interest rate starting from 8.40 per cent and 8.75 per cent respectively with a full waiver of upfront/processing fees and documentation charges on all variants of both home and car loan for limited period (T&C applicable).

For additional information, customers can reach out to the bank either through the toll-free number 1800 1800/1800 2021 or visit the nearest PNB branch.

Customers can also avail the information by logging into mobile banking app PNB ONE or https://www.pnbindia.in/. One can also log into https://digihome.pnb.co.in/pnb/hl/ to avail home loan.