PMUY: Over 36 lakh Chhattisgarh women benefited under scheme

Raipur: Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana has been empowering the women of poor families. Under this scheme, a large number of women in Chhattisgarh are being provided free LPG connections in Chhattisgarh. So far, more than 36 lakh women of BPL families in the state have benefited under the scheme.

Distribution of free LPG connections to BPL families has been a dream come true, especially for the women of these families. Besides the challenges that come with limited means, women of poor families had to cook food for their family in wooden stove, suffering from the heat and hazardous effects of inhaling the smoke produced by the wooden stove.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi commenced Padhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in 2016, with an aim to bring relief and empower women.

According to the Food Department officials, more than 36 lakh women from poor families in Chhattisgarh have been provided free LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

In the words of the beneficiaries: 60-year-old Nanhibai of Birhor tribe, a resident of village Bhuiyapani of Lailunga development block of Raigarh district, has thanked Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, and said that she no longer needs to collect wood from the forest to cook food. No more tears, no more coughing, as now she can sing and smile while cooking on her LPG stove.

Baikunthpur resident beneficiary 30-year-old Rambai, 55-year-old Mankunwar Bai, 25-year-old Durga, 35-year-old Phoolbasan Bai, 31-year-old Usha Bai, also shared their experiences, saying that earlier, cooking was an uncomfortable experience for them. Smoke of the wooden stove would cause cough and tears, and it used to take a long time for the food to get cooked. Now with the gas stove and LPG connection, they are no longer facing these problems. Phoolbasan Bai says that now they can cook comfortably on the gas stove, saving time and effort.