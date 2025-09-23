PMUY: Govt authorises release of 25 lakh more LPG connection

New Delhi: The government on Monday authorised the release of 25 lakh more LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) in the financial year 2025-26, in what is being interpreted as another big push to the empowerment of women. With this addition, the number of PMUY connections in the country will increase to 10.58 crore.

Making the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted women beneficiaries of the scheme and timed the announcement with the auspicious festival of Navratri.

In a microblogging website X post, formerly Twitter, PM Modi posted, “On the pious occasion of Navratri, I offer my warm greetings to all mothers and sisters who will be part of the Ujjwala family.”. This action not only makes them happy on this holy festival but also enhances our resolve towards women’s empowerment.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also termed the action as a demonstration of the government’s commitment towards the dignity and welfare of women. “With the onset of Navratri, the decision to provide 25 lakh deposit-free LPG connections under Ujjwala is yet another testimony of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s commitment to treat women with the same respect accorded to Goddess Durga. This strengthens our resolve for the dignity and empowerment of mothers and sisters,” he said. Puri further stated that Ujjwala has become one of the most effective welfare schemes in India, changing kitchens, protecting health, and illuminating the future of families.

The government has sanctioned an outlay of Rs 676 crore for the disconnection of these connections. This comprises Rs 512.5 crore for giving the connections at the level of Rs 2,050 per connection, Rs 160 crore for a focused subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2 kg LPG cylinder (for as many as nine refills in a year), and Rs 3.5 crore for project management, communication, and administrative costs.

Under PMUY, beneficiaries are provided with a deposit-free LPG connection covering the security deposit of the cylinder, pressure regulator, suraksha hose, consumer card booklet, and installation costs. Free of cost, a first refill and a stove are also given.

The beneficiaries are offered various options of cylinders such as a 14.2 kg single bottle, 5 kg single bottle, or a 5 kg double bottle connection.

The process has been technology-enabled and transparent. Adult women belonging to Below Poverty Line families without a prior LPG connection in the family are eligible to apply online on the official PMUY portal or at any public sector LPG distributor by providing a simplified KYC form and a declaration of deprivation. The applications are system-checked followed by physical verification before the connection is taken to the home of the applicant.

PMUY was initiated in May 2016 to release 8 crore LPG connections without any deposit, a target met by September 2019. In order to provide connections to more houses, Ujjwala 2.0 was initiated in August 2021 to cover 1 crore additional connections by January 2022.

The government subsequently approved 60 lakh more connections in December 2022 and another 75 lakh by July 2024. In excess of 10.33 crore connections have been released till July 2025, making it one of the biggest clean energy programs in the world.