PMMSY: Govt to unveil projects of `255 cr on Apr 28

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh will on Monday inaugurate and lay the foundation for key projects for seven coastal states and UTs with an outlay of Rs 255.30 crore under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

The minister, at the coastal states meet to be held in Mumbai, will also launch a set of key initiatives aimed at strengthening marine fisheries and promoting sustainable practices including Marine Fisheries Census Operations, Turtle Excluder Device project and release of Standard Operating Procedure for Vessel Communication and Support System.

Ministers of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry S P Singh Baghel and George Kurian will be present at the event.

According to an official statement, certificates will also be distributed to outstanding cooperatives, fishery farmers’ producer organisations (FPOs), fisheries startups, and climate-resilient coastal fishing villages.

As part of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PMMKSSY), beneficiaries will also receive Aqua Insurance certificates and Kisan Credit Cards.

Notably, the government has introduced Aqua Insurance for the first time, offering dedicated financial protection to aquafarmers. This landmark initiative ensures targeted insurance coverage, digital accessibility, and focused support for marginalized communities in the fisheries sector.

Fisheries Ministers from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra, Odisha and Puducherry will also be present.

This meet serves as a vital platform for addressing region-specific challenges, promoting modern, eco-friendly approaches tailored to coastal ecosystems, and enhancing livelihood opportunities, productivity, and long-term economic development in the fisheries sector.