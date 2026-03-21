PMMSY gains traction in Punjab, Centre reviews progress in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary in the Department of Fisheries, GoI, on Saturday reviewed the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) in Jalandhar, highlighting the state’s growing contribution to inland fisheries.

He interacted with beneficiaries availing scheme support, including distribution of scooters with ice boxes, insulated vehicles, and other fisheries-related infrastructure aimed at strengthening last-mile connectivity and market access.

Punjab has recorded notable progress under PMMSY, attracting a total investment of Rs 168 crore, of which Rs 47 crore has been contributed by the Centre. Officials said the initiative is helping boost fish production while improving livelihoods of local fish farmers.

Likhi also visited a fish pond developed under PMMSY in Village Jaitowali, Jandu Singha, owned by Ahneer Kaur, showcasing the scheme’s impact at the grassroots level. Inland fisheries account for over 75 per cent of India’s total fish production, currently estimated at 197.75 lakh tonnes, and play a key role in rural employment, nutrition, and export potential.

Freshwater species such as Catla, Rohu, Mrigal, Grass Carp, and Common Carp are widely cultivated in the region and sold in local markets at around Rs 140 per kg, with an average harvest size of 700–800 grams. Meanwhile, Muktsar Sahib district has been identified by the Centre as a cluster for shrimp farming.