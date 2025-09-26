PM to unveil BSNL’s homegrown 4G stack today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil on Saturday BSNL’s ‘Swadeshi’ 4G stack, marking India’s entry into a coveted league of nations such as Denmark, Sweden, South Korea, and China that produce and manufacture homegrown telecom equipment.

This is a new era for the telecom sector, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced on Friday.

Scindia said that over 97,500 mobile 4G towers will be commissioned by the PM at Jharsuguda, Odisha, on September 27.

Over 92,600 mobile sites installed by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) are of indigenised 4G technology, which is 5G upgradable. This is a fully-indigenous ‘4G tech stack’ featuring a Radio Access Network (RAN) developed by Tejas Network, a core network by C-DOT and integrated by Tata Consultancy Services.

Further, more than 4,700 mobile 4G towers have been installed by both Reliance Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel and 14,180 mobile 4G towers under the ‘saturation project’ have been funded by Digital Bharat Nidhi, according to a release.