PM Surya Ghar Yojana benefits over 31 lakh homes: Naik

New Delhi: A total of 31,12,850 households have been benefited so far under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSG: MBY), Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Launched in February 2024, the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSG: MBY) aims to install rooftop solar systems in one crore households by March 2027.

Under the scheme, since its launch, a total of 31,12,850 households have benefited from the installation of RTS (rooftop solar) systems as of March 6, 2026, said Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the minister said that the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is a demand-driven scheme, wherein all residential consumers in the country, having a grid-connected electricity connection with the local discom, can avail of the benefits for the installation of RTS systems by applying through a national portal.

On Tuesday, Naik informed the Rajya Sabha that a total of 63,26,125 applications have been received on the national portal, and 25,02,217 rooftop solar systems have been installed across the country as of March 5, 2026.