PM says India strengthening its role as ‘reliable’ semiconductor supplier

Sanand (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the 21st Century has brought several challenges and global supply chains have been affected due to conflicts, emphasising that the government is laying a strong foundation for technology and energy security in the coming decades.



Modi inaugurated Kaynes Semicon’s outsourced semiconductor plant in Sanand, marking the commencement of production, and said India is strengthening its role as a reliable semiconductor supplier in the global market. In a sense, a new bridge has emerged today between Sanand and Silicon Valley, he said.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Modi said India is actively building a robust semiconductor ecosystem

and simultaneously making significant efforts to establish a resilient supply chain for

raw materials.

Modi noted that when the Coronavirus pandemic disrupted supply chains, India had decided to become a hub of semiconductor manufacturing.

“India is actively building a robust semiconductor ecosystem and simultaneously making significant efforts to establish a resilient supply chain for raw materials. India’s participation in Pax Silica is a testament to this very endeavour. Working in tandem with our global partners, we aim to ensure a secure supply chain,” Modi added.

India recently joined Pax Silica, a US-led strategic coalition launched in December 2025 to secure critical technology supply chains, with a special focus on semiconductors, AI, and rare earth elements.

“Furthermore, to achieve self-reliance in critical minerals, India has launched the National Critical Minerals Mission,” Modi said, adding that this mission emphasises mining and production of critical minerals. Additionally, a scheme of Rs 1,500 crore has been launched to promote the recycling of minerals, he said.

PM Modi referred to the announcement of a ‘rare earth corridor’ in this year’s

Budget, encompassing

coastal states such as Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

“This corridor will serve as an integrated network, forging a robust value chain spanning mining, refining, and manufacturing. Our objective is to establish a national reserve of critical minerals within the country. It would have been ideal had this initiative commenced 30 or 40 years ago; nevertheless, India is now pursuing this objective in a dedicated ‘mission mode,” he said.