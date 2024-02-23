PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate global textile expo on February 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s largest textile event ‘Bharat Tex’ in the national capital on February 26.

“Bharat Tex will be spread across 22 lakh sq ft exhibition area,” with participation from 100 countries and more than 3,000 trade buyers, Secretary in the Textiles Ministry Rachna Shah said on Friday.

“This is our effort at projecting Brand India before an international audience. This will showcase the entire strength of the textile ecosystem which is very unique to India,” she added.

An official statement from the Textile Ministry said 46 MoUs will be signed during the 4-day event beginning Monday, including international partnerships.

Briefing the media, she also shared that the Textile Ministry is working with participants of the Rs 10,683 crore-Production Linked Scheme for the sector to resolve any issues and address genuine hardships.

According to officials, the ministry has received some feedback from the industry on expanding the coverage of the PLI scheme in terms of incentives.

The Centre launched the PLI scheme with an approved outlay of Rs 10,683 crore to promote the production of man-made fibre (MMF) apparel, MMF fabrics and products of technical textiles in the country to enable the textiles industry to achieve size and scale and to become competitive.

“We are always trying to resolve and working with our PLI participants to resolve any issues around that. Whatever demands we receive from them, we are trying to bring in as much flexibility as we can to address genuine hardships,” Shah said.