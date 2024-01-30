PM Modi to meet CEOs of global oil & gas companies next week

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will next week meet chief executives of top Indian and foreign oil and gas companies, where topics like energy supplies amid geopolitical conflicts and attracting investments are likely to be discussed.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the meeting will happen on the sidelines of the second edition of India Energy Week being held in Goa from February 6 to 9.

Prime Minister had in recent years used annual jamboori of oil and gas sector — previously as CERA India Week and now India Energy Week — to meet chief executives of major oil and gas companies with a view to understanding the emerging energy scenario as well as to drum up investments in the energy sector of the

country.

This year’s conference comes in the backdrop of the continuing Russia-Ukraine war and the fresh Red Sea crisis where one of the world’s busiest sea navigation channels has been threatened by attacks by Houthi

militants.

“India today on the energy front presents the picture of confidence, of positive growth, of solutions in many areas. IEW is a golden opportunity for all these related developments on the energy front to be showcased and provide the platform for further development and growth in the energy sector,” Puri told reporters.

Just like the previous editions, Modi will meet oil and gas firms’ CEOs on the sidelines of the event. Besides, there will also be an India-US investment roundtable.