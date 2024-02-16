PM Modi to dedicate NGEL’s 300 MW Nokhra Solar Project today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the 300 MW Nokhra Solar Project of NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) to the nation through video-conferencing on Friday.

Spread over 1550 acres in Bikaner district of Rajasthan, the project is being executed under the CPSU Scheme (Phase-II) with an investment of Rs 1803 crore to ensure green power to the state of Telangana.

With generation of 730 million Units per year, this project will not only light up over 1.3 lakh households, it will also help restricting 6 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emission every year. Going forward, the project is expected to restrict CO2 emission to the tune 15 million tonne in a span of 25 years.

Over 13 lakh solar PV modules have been installed in this project under the flagship Make-in-India programme, thereby strengthening Govt of India’s resolve of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

As NTPC is actively pursuing a “just transition” by incorporating more and more clean energy into its portfolio, this project will play a key role in reducing carbon emissions, thus contributing to a more cleaner and sustainable energy future.

NGEL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC and aims to be the flag bearer of NTPC’s Renewable Energy journey with an operational capacity of over 3.4 GW and 26 GW in pipeline including 7 GW under implementation.