PM Modi to address post-Budget webinar on technology today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a post-Budget webinar on the theme Unleashing the Potential: Ease of living using technology’ on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, the webinar will discuss the Budget announcements related to DigiLocker entity, national data governance, address update facility, fintech services, Centre of Excellence on AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Mission Karmayogi, E-Courts, 5G and ease of doing business.

Discussions would also revolve around simplification of KYC, Common Business Identifier, Unified Filing Process, among others. The Prime Minister will address the post-budget webinar on the theme Unleashing the Potential: Ease of living using technology’ on Tuesday at 10 AM via video conferencing, the release said.

The webinar will be led by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and co-led by Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). It will involve discussions on the budget announcements pertaining to theme and the specifics catering to IT Ministry, DPIIT, Department of Justice, Department of Telecom, Department of Expenditure and Department of Commerce.

The stakeholders and experts from state governments, industry, start-ups, academia and civil societies will deliberate and carve out milestones and implementation plan pertaining to the key budget announcements.

“Several eminent personalities namely Debjani Ghosh, NASSCOM, Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque, Pawan Goenka, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, and Akash Ambani, Reliance Jio Infocomm will grace the webinar and share their insights in the plenary opening session after the context setting by Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary MeitY,” the release said.

As a part of the webinar, four parallel breakout sessions — Ease of living using technology for access (led by MeitY), ease of accessing justice (led by DoJ), ease of doing business using technology, especially for small businesses (led by DPIIT) and ease of living using 5G use-cases and labs (led by DoT) will be organised.

The plenary closing session will have summarisation by the moderators of the breakout sessions and conclusory remarks may be made by Union Ministers, the release added.