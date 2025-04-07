PM Modi, Sri Lankan Prez launch ground breaking ceremony of 50 MW solar plant

New Delhi: Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Disanayake jointly launched the Ground Breaking Ceremony of 50 MW (extendable to 120 MW) Solar Power Project in Sri Lanka on April 05, 2025.

This ground breaking ceremony has been a part of agenda of visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sri Lanka from April 4- 6, 2025.

India’s largest integrated power utility, NTPC Ltd is embarking on a major stride towards increasing India’s presence in energy landscape in neighbouring countries with the development of 120 MW Solar Project in the Eastern Province of Sri Lanka. This solar project is being established through Trincomalee Power Company Ltd (TPCL), a 50:50 joint venture (JV) between NTPC Ltd, India and the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) Sri Lanka, with an envisaged investment of $100 million.

The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) by TPCL with CEB and the Implementation Agreement (IA) with Government of Sri Lanka for the Phase I of 50 MW have been signed.

The project will help diversify Sri Lanka’s energy mix with a significant boost to the country’s clean energy capacity by avoiding emissions of ~200,000 tonnes of CO2 annually and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.