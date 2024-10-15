PM Modi pitches global rules for digital world and ethical AI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a fervent pitch for putting in place a global framework for use of digital technology and ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI), saying security cannot be an afterthought in an interconnected world.



Speaking at the inauguration of the International Telecommunication Union - WTSA and India Mobile Congress here, he favoured clear ‘dos’ and ‘don’ts’ to safeguard citizens.

“There is a need for a global framework... guidelines for digital technology,” he said. “Time has come when global institutions have to accept the importance of a rule-based framework for digital technology.”

Digital rules are important not just because they involve personal privacy, media disinformation, the accountability of tech giants and other issues of societal importance, but also because trade in goods and services rely on international flows of data.

Stating that digital tools and applications are beyond any physical boundaries and no country alone can safeguard its citizens from cyber threat, the Prime Minister said, “dos and don’ts have to be framed at the global level”. “For this, we have to work together. Global institutions have to take responsibility,” he said.

He cited the example of the aviation sector and said a similar framework is needed for the digital world. Global aviation regulations layout a set of technical, legal, and operational requirements to ensure the safety, security, and efficiency of international flights.

Stressing the need of creating a ‘Do’s’ and ‘Don’ts’ for technology on the global level, the Prime Minister highlighted the borderless nature of digital tools and applications and urged for international collaboration in combating cyber threats and collective action by global institutions.

The Prime Minister urged the members of the assembly to create standards that are inclusive, secure, and adaptable to future challenges, including ethical AI and data privacy standards that respect the diversity of nations.

Underscoring the need for consensus and connectivity in a world marred by conflicts, the Prime Minister said India is engaged in bringing the world out of conflict and connecting it.

“Be it the ancient silk route or today’s technology route, India’s only mission is to connect the world and open new doors of progress,” he said.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the International Telecommunication Union - World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) 2024 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. He also inaugurated the 8th edition of India Mobile Congress 2024 during the programme. He took a walkthrough of the exhibition showcased on the occasion.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for a human-centric dimension to the ongoing technological revolution, calling for responsible and sustainable innovation. He said that the standards set today will determine the direction of the future, stressing that principles of security, dignity and equity should be at the center of our discussions.