PM Modi pitches for investments in fast-growing Indian aviation sector

Hyderabad: Highlighting the growth potential and policy stability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told investors that there are immense opportunities in aircraft manufacturing, pilot training, advanced air mobility and aircraft leasing areas in the country.



India is one of the world’s fastest civil aviation markets and air traffic demand is on the rise while airlines have placed orders for over 1,500 planes.

In a special message at the aviation summit Wings India 2026 here, Modi said the government is working on all necessary regulatory reforms to make cargo movement faster and more efficient.

Modern warehouses are being built to enable faster and more efficient cargo handling, which is especially important as India emerges as a major and competitive transhipment hub, Modi said.

“I urge all investors to explore the opportunities in India’s warehousing sector, freight forwarding, express logistics, and e-commerce,” the prime minister said.

According to him, there are very few countries like India that offer such a large scale for the aviation industry, such political stability, and such technological ambition.

Urging everyone to take full advantage of the “golden opportunity”, Modi invited investors to be long-term partners and co-pilots on the India’s flight to success.

In 2014, there were 70 airports and now, there are more than 160. By 2047, the country will have over 400 airports, Modi said, and stressed that air travel is no longer exclusve but inclusive.

The government’s regional air connectivity scheme UDAN seeks to provide air travel at affordable rates.

“Thanks to the UDAN scheme, 15 million passengers, or approximately 1.5 crore passengers have travelled on routes that didn’t even exist before,” Modi said.

With reforms of the government, India is becoming a major aviation gateway between the Global South and the rest of the world, Modi said, adding that this was a huge opportunity for investors and manufacturers associated with the aviation sector.

“Aircraft manufacturing, pilot training, advanced air mobility, aircraft leasing -- these are sectors where India presents itself with immense possibilities,” the Prime Minister said.

While India is becoming a major global aviation hub, Modi said it is important to ensure that the country does not remain dependent on others for aviation-related needs.

“We must strengthen the path of self-reliance. This will also be helpful for companies that are coming to invest in India,” Modi said, and mentioned that the country is starting to manufacture military and transport aircraft.