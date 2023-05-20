PM Modi meets German Chancellor Scholz, reviews progress in bilateral ties

Hiroshima: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during which they reviewed the progress in bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional developments and global challenges.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the summit of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies here in Hiroshima.

“The leaders reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral relations. Exchanged views on regional developments and global challenges,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted. Prime Minister Modi welcomed Germany’s support for the India-EU trade and investment agreements, and for India’s G20 Presidency, it said.

“Glad to have met my friend, @Bundeskanzler@OlafScholz on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted after the meeting. The EU is India’s third largest trading partner, accounting for €88 bn worth of trade in goods in 2021 or 10.8 per cent of total Indian trade, after the US (11.6 per cent) and China (11.4 per cent), according to European Commission.