PM Modi meets chip giants

new delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met top executives of global semiconductor giants at SEMICON India 2025 and noted their confidence in India’s potential as a hub for chip innovation and manufacturing.

The interaction witnessed a gathering of prominent figures from the semiconductor world.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Earlier today, interacted with leading CEOs from the world of semiconductors during SEMICON India 2025. Their confidence in India’s potential is evident, and they are betting big on India as a global hub for semiconductor innovation and manufacturing. I talked about India’s relentless reform journey in this sector, which includes building robust infrastructure and emphasis on skilling as well as innovation”.

While a full list of all attendees was not immediately available, photographs from the event showed ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet, AMD CTO Mark Papermaster, Seoul Semiconductors CEO Chung Hoon Lee, and Applied Materials- Semiconductor Product Group President Prabu Raja, among others.

Semi President and CEO Ajit Manocha, KLA CEO Ahmad Khan, Tokyo Electron President and CEO Toshiki Kawai, Infineon COO Alexander Gorski, and PSMC President Martin Chu were also present at the event.

SEMICON India 2025, being held from September 2-4 in the national capital, saw some major deals inked on the first two days, including Tata Electronics’ MoUs with Merck Electronics and C-DAC, L&T Semicon’s partnerships with IIT Gandhinagar, C-DAC, and IISc Bangalore.