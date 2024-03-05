PM Modi lays foundation for THDC’s 600 MW Lalitpur Solar Power Project

Rishikesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for THDCIL and UPNEDA’s joint venture company TUSCO Ltd’s monumental 600 MW Lalitpur Solar Power Project located in Uttar Pradesh on March 4, 2024.

This momentous occasion underscores THDC’s contribution to the nation’s unwavering commitment to harnessing Renewable Energy and signifies a crucial step towards a greener and more sustainable future.

The event was graced by the Governor of Telangana Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister of Telangana A Revanth Reddy and Union Minister of Culture, Tourism & Development of North Eastern Region, G. Kishan Reddy and other senior dignitaries of Government of India. Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, R. K. Singh also joined the Prime Minister’s programme in Adilabad, Telangana from the POWERGRID substation in Maharani Bagh, New Delhi.

The Prime Minister reiterated the mantra of nation’s development through the development of the states.

He said that with a better economy, trust in the country grows and states also benefit from that as they get investment.

He mentioned the global buzz around the high growth rate of the Indian economy as India is the only major economy that has grown by 8.4 percent in the last quarter.

“With this speed, India will become the world’s third-largest economy”, said the Prime Minister, which will also mean high growth for the economy of Telangana also, the prime Minister added.

R K Vishnoi, CMD, THDCIL & Chairman, TUSCO conveyed his gratitude on the foundation stone laying ceremony by Prime Minister and said that the 600 MW solar power project in Lalitpur marks a significant step towards achieving India’s renewable energy targets and underscores the nation’s resolve to lead the global fight against climate change.