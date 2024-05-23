PM Modi is always 3X next person, he is there for long time: Annamalai

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown during the poll campaign that he is always “3X” the next person, including much younger rivals like Rahul Gandhi, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has said, asserting that one can discuss “what after Modi” only when someone better in hard work and popularity comes along.

“He (Modi) is far superior to anybody in terms of fitness, mental attitude. So he is there for a long time,” the BJP’s firebrand and popular Tamil face said in an interaction with PTI editors here.

Annamalai, who has contested the Lok Sabha election from Coimbatore, spoke of the high number of rallies, travel and interviews Modi has been part of during the ongoing campaign.

The former IPS officer made the comment while referring to the recent claim by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that Modi will step down after he turns 75 next year.

Kejriwal kicked up a political row with his claim that Home Minister Amit Shah will take over from Modi, a suggestion immediately rebutted by the former BJP president and other senior party leaders like Rajnath Singh and J P Nadda.

“I really don’t understand Kejriwal ji or Rahul Gandhi ji suddenly talking about 75... There is nothing in BJP’s constitution to say somebody should retire at 75. And if you look at Modi ji’s age and work, he has done three times more than what Rahul Gandhi ji has done this time,” he said.

“If you look at everything, he is always 3X of the next guy. And you cannot compete with Modi ji. He is far superior to anybody in terms of fitness, mental attitude. So he is there for a long time. You will groom enough number of leaders and our country will never have a problem in 2029 also,” he added.

In this context, the young leader, who will turn 40 on the day of the Lok Sabha poll results on June 4, drew a parallel with former Indian cricket team captain and Chennai Super Kings’s iconic superstar M S Dhoni, who continues to enthral fans at 42.

“I always keep this example which is very close to me. I would love to see Dhoni coming back and playing IPL 2025. People might say, oh he is 43. What did Dhoni say, sir? Till the next guy beats me in the field, I will not retire to him then. In a 22-yard cricket pitch, you bring somebody who can run a better single than me. Then you ask retirement question,” he noted.

“Now again I am telling press friends here, you give me a better guy than Modi ji, then we will talk about what after Modi ji. A guy who can work more than Modi ji, a guy who can travel more

than Modi ji, a guy who can sleep less than Modi ji, a guy who is more popular than Modi ji,” he said.