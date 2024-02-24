PM Modi inaugurates HPCL’s LPG Bottling Plant in Varanasi

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) witnessed a momentous occasion on Friday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inaugurated HPCL Varanasi LPG Bottling Plant. This marked the official commencement of operations at the state-of-the-art facility, which is poised to revolutionize the distribution of LPG cylinders in the region.

In his address, the prime minister commended HPCL for its commitment to innovation and sustainability, emphasizing the plant’s role in promoting clean energy and economic development in the region.

He lauded the efforts of all stakeholders involved in bringing the project to fruition and expressed confidence in its significant contribution to the nation’s energy security and environmental conservation efforts.

The HPCL Varanasi LPG Bottling Plant, constructed on approximately 27.63 acres of land, represents a substantial investment by HPCL, amounting to Rs 214.37 crore. Equipped with cutting-edge technology and facilities, the plant is capable of filling cylinders of various capacities, catering to the diverse needs of consumers across Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.