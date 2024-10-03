PM Modi inaugurates GAIL’s CBG plant in Ranchi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated GAIL (India) Ltd’s Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plant in Ranchi, Jharkhand via virtual mode during a ceremony organised at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi to mark Swachh Bharat Diwas, 2024.

The CBG plant facility is designed to convert organic fraction of Municipal Solid Waste into CBG, having feedstock processing capacity of 150 TPD and production capacity of 5 Tonnes Per Day (TPD), with a total investment of Rs 26 crore.

GAIL’s CBG Plant aims to make significant strides in achievement of environmental and Sustainable Development goals with an estimated reduction of around 4,950 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions annually. Additionally, the project is expected to replace approximately 2,171,052 Standard Cubic Meters (SCM) of natural gas per year and generate forex savings of around $840,093.

In terms of economic impact, the plant will create 35 direct jobs and 105 indirect jobs, promoting local employment and community development.

A site-level event was organised in Ranchi, attended by key dignitaries, including Sanjay Seth MoS Defence and MP from Ranchi Constituency, R K Das, Executive Director of GAIL’s Eastern Region and H K Garg, Executive Director - CGD.