PM Modi inaugurates 2 flagship pipeline projects of OIL

Jorhat: Oil India, the Maharatna CPSE, witnessed a momentous occasion on Saturday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two flagship pipeline projects of the company in a ceremony held at Jorhat, Assam.

OIL upgraded the pumping capacity of 756 km Barauni-Bongaigaon-Guwahati sector of its 1157 km long Naharkatiya-Barauni Crude Oil Pipeline up to 3 MMTPA, which would help in meeting supply of imported crude oil at Bongaigaon and Guwahati refinery. In another venture, the company replaced its 38 km pipeline from Duliajan to Digboi, equipped with new cathodic protection system and optical fibre communication-based network, which would facilitate capacity enhancement of Asia’s oldest refinery - the Digboi refinery from 0.65 MMTPA to 1MMTPA. Both projects were completed at a total Budgeted project cost of Rs 623 crore that would ensure safe, reliable and eco-friendly transportation of the hydrocarbon molecules.

Following the clarion call of the prime minister on Atmanirbhar Bharat, most of the machines and equipment used for the projects were indigenously manufactured that contributed towards progress of Indian manufacturing industry. Further, the projects generated employment of nearly 50,000 man-days for site construction works in the eastern states of Assam, West Bengal and Bihar.

The event was graced by the presence of Chief Minister of Assam, Union Minister of Port, Shipping, Waterways and Ayush, Minister of State, Petroleum & Natural Gas and Labour & Employment, Member of Parliament, Guwahati along with senior dignitaries from MoPNG, Chairman & Managing Director of OIL and senior officials from district administration, OIL and other PSUs.