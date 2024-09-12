PM Modi feels it’s time to shift focus to Green Hydrogen

new delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stressed on the need to focus on new areas of energy transition like Green Hydrogen to deal with climate change saying it is not a matter of future rather it calls for an action now.

Addressing through a video message the 2nd International Conference on Green Hydrogen India 2024, Modi said:“There is a growing realisation that climate change is not just a matter of the future. The impact of climate change is being felt here and now. The time for action is also here and now.” India has already launched the National Green Hydrogen Mission in 2023. The event is to further the Green Hydrogen mission for which the government had allocated Rs 19,744 crore. “We want to make India a global hub for the production, utilization and export of Green Hydrogen,” Modi said.



