PM led Cabinet Committee approves three ambitious multitracking railway projects worth `7,927 crore

New Delhi: In a significant step towards enhancing the rail infrastructure of India, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday approved three ambitious multitracking projects under the Ministry of Railways. The total investment for these projects is estimated at Rs 7,927 crore (approximately $950 million), with an expected completion timeline of four years. These initiatives aim to improve connectivity, facilitate ease of travel, and minimize logistics costs while also addressing environmental concerns by reducing oil imports and lowering carbon dioxide emissions.

The three projects approved are the Jalgaon – Manmad 4th Line, covering 160 kilometers, the Bhusawal – Khandwa 3rd and 4th Lines, spanning 131 kilometers, and the Prayagraj (Iradatganj) – Manikpur 3rd Line, which is 84 kilometers long. Together, these projects will enhance the existing railway network by approximately 639 kilometers, providing much-needed infrastructural development on some of the busiest railway sections connecting Mumbai and Prayagraj.

These multitracking projects are designed to alleviate operational congestion and improve logistical efficiency, ultimately contributing to accelerated economic growth. The construction phase is expected to generate direct employment for around one lakh human-days, providing a substantial boost to local economies and creating numerous job opportunities.

This further aims to empower local populations and enhance their employment and self-employment opportunities. The projects are also part of the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which focuses on multi-modal connectivity achieved through integrated planning to facilitate the seamless movement of people, goods, and services.

Covering seven districts across three states—Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh—the proposed projects will enhance connectivity to two aspirational districts, Khandwa and Chitrakoot, serving approximately 1,319 villages and a population of about 38 lakh. This expanded connectivity will enable the operation of additional passenger trains along the vital Mumbai–Prayagraj–Varanasi route, significantly benefiting pilgrims traveling to revered sites such as the Jyotirlingas in Nashik (Trimbakeshwar) and Khandwa (Omkareshwar), as well as the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

Moreover, the projects are set to promote tourism by improving access to various attractions, including UNESCO World Heritage Sites like the Khajuraho temples and the Ajanta and Ellora caves, as well as historic sites such as Devgiri Fort and Yawal Wildlife Sanctuary.

From a logistical perspective, the capacity enhancements are projected to facilitate an additional freight traffic of 51 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), which is crucial for the transportation of essential commodities such as agricultural products, coal, steel, and cement. The Indian Railways, recognized as an environmentally friendly and energy-efficient mode of transport, aims to play a pivotal role in achieving national climate goals while significantly reducing logistics costs. The anticipated reduction in carbon dioxide emissions of approximately 271 crore kilograms is equivalent to the environmental benefit of planting 11 crore trees, reinforcing the government’s commitment to sustainable development.

As the projects move forward, they promise to transform India’s rail landscape, enhancing connectivity and promoting economic growth while prioritising environmental sustainability.