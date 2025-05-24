PM lays foundation, inaugurates 5 projects of POWERGRID in Raj

Gurugram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones of 2 projects and inaugurated 3 projects of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (POWERGRID).

The PM laid the foundation stones for Transmission System for Evacuation of Power from Rajasthan REZ Ph-IV (Part-2: 5.5 GW) (Jaisalmer/Barmer Complex): Part B and Part- E being implemented by POWERGRID Sirohi Transmission Ltd and POWERGRID Mewar Transmission Limited (subsidiaries of POWERGRID) respectively at an event held at Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Furthering the vision of electricity for all and clean energy, three POWERGRID transmission projects - Transmission System for Evacuation of Power from Neemuch Solar Park (1000 MW) being implemented by POWERGRID Neemuch Transmission System Ltd (PNTL), Transmission System for Evacuation of Power from REZ Phase-IV (Part 1) [Bikaner Complex]- PART E being implemented by POWERGRID Bikaner Transmission System Ltd and Augmentation of Transformation capacity by 1x500 MVA 400/220 kV (6th) at Fatehgarh-II PS (PG) to cater N-1 Contingency, were also dedicated to the nation.

As of April 30, 2025, POWERGRID has commissioned and is operating 283 Sub-stations and 1,80,239 ckm transmission lines and 5,64,961 MVA of transformation capacity.

With the adoption of the latest technological tools and techniques, enhanced use of automation and digital solutions, POWERGRID has consistently maintained over 99.81 per cent transmission system availability.