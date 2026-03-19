PM invites global investors to invest in power sector

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invited global investors to invest in the power sector, urging them to “make, invest, innovate, and scale” in India.



In a written message read out by Union Power Secretary Pankaj Aggarwal at the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026, Modi said India stands at a defining moment in its energy journey as the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

“I invite the global community to make in India, innovate in India, invest in India, and scale with India. I’m confident this summit will catalyse meaningful dialogue and enduring partnerships to power India’s growth,” Modi said.

Modi said the summit aims to bring the whole power and energy ecosystem onto a single platform to exchange ideas, foster collaboration, and chart a shared path to power growth and improve life.

“It reflects our collective resolve of electrifying growth and bringing sustainability, connecting globally, and advances India’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he stated.

India stands at a defining movement in its energy journey, as the words fastest-growing major economy, we are strengthening infrastructure and ensuring reliable energy access for all, he noted.

Our renewable energy progress is a testimony to this commitment. Over 50 per cent non-fossil fuel capacity has already been achieved, with a clear pathway to 500 gigawatt by 2030, he noted.

Initiatives like one sun, one world, one grid underscore our vision for global cooperation, he pointed out.

India is evolving into a reliable energy partner in building resilient supply chains, advancing battery manufacturing, creating green jobs, and enabling investments through bold reforms, Modi added.

The SHANTI Act 2025 opens new frontiers in nuclear energy, while PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is driving distributed generation and sustainable consumption, he noted.

Reforms and distribution are equally significant in reducing AT&C losses and improving finances in 2024-25, signalling a more efficient and sustainable sector with vast opportunities across the value chain, making India a compelling destination to invest in weight and scale, the Prime Minister said in his written message.

The four-day Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 began

on Thursday.