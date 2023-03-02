‘PM GatiShakti, logistics policy to attract investments in India’

New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that PM GatiShakti national master plan and logistics policy together will help improve competitiveness of businesses and attract investments into India.



Goyal further said that layers of data are there at PM GatiShakti portal where different geological, ecological and infrastructural elements across the country were mapped and captured.

Currently, there are about 1,300 layers of data, consisting of forests, wildlife sanctuaries, rivers, UNESCO world heritage sites, among others, he said and added that GatiShakti would not only address critical gaps in infrastructure but also help in planning social infrastructure such as schools, nursing homes, hospitals.

“Reducing the cost of logistics is critical to achieving India’s goal of becoming a developed country by 2047. PM GatiShakti, if used well, will help bring down logistics costs tremendously,” the minister said while speaking at “National Conference on PM Gati Shakti & National Logistics Policy organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

All highways, railways, ports, and airports were mapped on GatiShakti, which would help in building seamless connectivity networks and creating a positive impact on the logistics ecosystem, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumita Dawra, special secretary (logistics) said, “An innovative use of the NMP platform in planning, implementation, and monitoring programs/schemes for greater accessibility and last-mile connectivity to healthcare centers, hospitals, schools, and anganwadi will enhance public welfare. The social sector ministries are engaging with states and districts to facilitate its wider adoption at a different level.”

“India is all set to be a self-reliant yet globally engaged economy. To achieve this goal, one of the prominent aspects that will act as a catalyst is robust infrastructural growth as per global standards. GatiShakti master plan brings holistic planning which is required for seamless connectivity all over India for a well planned growth of our nation,” said Mehul Mohalka, the president of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC). On October 13 last year, the PM GatiShakti - National Master Plan was launched with an aim to develop integrated infrastructure to reduce logistics costs.