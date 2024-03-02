PM flags-off 1st crude oil tanker from ONGC KG deepwater block

Marking a historic achievement in India’s energy sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the ‘First Crude Oil’ tanker ‘Swarna Sindhu’ from ONGC’s Krishna Godavari (KG) deepwater block on Saturday. At its peak production, this project will add 7 percent each to India’s oil and gas production.

The flag-off ceremony, organised in Begusarai in Bihar, was graced by Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Giriraj Singh, Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Dept & MP, Begusarai Lok sabha along with Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas & Housing & Urban Affairs, GoI along with senior dignitaries from Petroleum Ministry, Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman and CEO, ONGC and Directors of ONGC.