PM E-DRIVE: Govt releases guidelines for setting up EV charging stations

New Delhi: The Centre has released operational guidelines for deploying about 72,300 public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations under the Rs 10,900 crore PM E-DRIVE scheme, with a funding outlay of Rs 2,000 crore. The framework introduces a tiered subsidy structure to support the rollout of charging infrastructure across priority locations.

According to the guidelines, government premises such as offices, residential complexes, hospitals, and educational institutions will receive 100 per cent subsidy for both upstream infrastructure and charging equipment, provided chargers remain open for free public access.

At government-controlled or managed sites—such as railway stations, AAI-operated airports, PSU fuel outlets, state transport bus depots, metro stations, municipal parking lots, ports, and NHAI/state toll plazas—the subsidy will cover 80 per cent of upstream infrastructure costs and 70 per cent of EV supply equipment costs.

For city streets, shopping malls, market complexes, highways, and expressways, the subsidy will ex-tend to 80 per cent of upstream infrastructure, while battery swapping or charging stations at any location will also be eligible for 80 per cent support on upstream costs.

The guidelines direct eligible entities, including central ministries and state/UT governments, to desig-nate nodal agencies to aggregate EV charging demand and submit consolidated proposals to the Minis-try of Heavy Industries through a dedicated online portal.

These nodal bodies will identify high-priority sites and oversee implementation. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has been appointed as the Project Implementation Agency for deploying public charging stations. Subsidy disbursal will follow a two-tranche model, with funds released against compliance and performance milestones.

Deployment under the scheme will focus on urban centres with populations above one million, smart cities, metro-linked satellite towns, state capitals, and high-density highways. Key public transport hubs—including railway stations, airports, and fuel retail outlets—have been identified as priority sites to accelerate adoption.

The scheme aims to build a robust, accessible charging network nationwide, easing EV adoption and supporting India’s clean mobility transition.