PM acknowledges transformative impact of project ‘Nand Ghar’

Varanasi: In a momentous occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the first-of-its-kind model of Nand Ghar, developed by Anil Agarwal Foundation, at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Varanasi district.

The purpose of this visit was to commend the remarkable success of various developmental initiatives in the Varanasi district including Project Nand Ghar, which has revitalised 1421 Anganwadis in the Varanasi district.

Notably, this transformation includes the innovative incorporation of Porta Cabins as Nand Ghars, a pioneering addition to the traditional Anganwadi structure.

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director of Vedanta and Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Ltd conveyed her sincere appreciation, stating, “We are deeply honored and thankful to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for acknowledging the transformative impact of Project Nand Ghar in Varanasi at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. The Prime Minister’s visit underscores his commitment to the comprehensive development of Varanasi and the entire nation. We also extend our gratitude to Anandiben Patel, the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and all officials of the Varanasi Administration for their steadfast support. Embracing innovative initiatives such as Porta Cabin Nand Ghars, the Anil Agarwal Foundation remains dedicated to complementing the government’s endeavours in empowering the nation.”

D K Singh, Chief Development Officer of Varanasi, credited the Anil Agarwal Foundation for the project’s success, stating, “The Anil Agarwal Foundation has played a pivotal role in upgrading 1,478 Anganwadi Kendras, introducing Porta Cabins, providing 500 tablets, and installing 725 smart TVs. The foundation’s contribution has not only increased attendance but has also shifted parental preferences, marking a significant leap forward in Varanasi’s holistic progress.”