PLI schemes: Govt approved 806 applications so far for 14 sectors

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said as many as 806 applications have been approved under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes across 14 sectors as on date.

The schemes for 14 key sectors including telecom, electronics, pharma, textiles and auto were announced with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore to enhance India’s manufacturing capabilities and exports. It was announced in 2021.

“As on date, 806 applications have been approved under PLI schemes across 14 sectors,” Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

He said that actual investment of Rs 1.76 lakh crore has been realised till March 2025 across 14 sectors, which has resulted in incremental production/sales of over Rs 16.5 lakh crore and employment generation of over 12 lakh (direct and indirect jobs).

The pharmaceuticals sector has witnessed cumulative sales of Rs 2.66 lakh crore, which includes exports of Rs 1.70 lakh crore achieved in the first three years of the scheme, Prasada said.

The scheme has contributed to India becoming a net exporter of bulk drugs (Rs 2,280 crore) from a net importer (Rs 1,930 crore) as was the case in 2021-22.

In the mobile segment, the production in value terms has increased by around 146 per cent from Rs 2,13,773 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 5,25,000 crore in 2024-25.

“Exports of mobile phones in value terms have increased by around 775 per cent from Rs 22,870 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 2,00,000 crore in 2024-25,” he added.

The minister informed that a cumulative incentive amount of Rs 21,534 crore has been disbursed as on June 24 under PLI scheme for 12 sectors, including Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing, IT Hardware, Bulk Drugs, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceuticals.

Moreover, the imports of pharma raw materials worth Rs 1,362 crore have been avoided till March 2025 due to the creation of domestic manufacturing capacity for 25 identified items under the production-linked incentive scheme for bulk drugs, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Anupriya Patel said that as of March 2025, against an investment commitment of Rs 3,938.5 crore over the period of six years, investment of Rs 4,570 crore has already been made under the PLI Scheme for Bulk Drugs.

“As a result of the scheme, cumulative sales of Rs 1,817 crore have been reported over the period from the beginning of the scheme till March 2025, including exports of Rs 455 crore, thereby avoiding imports worth Rs 1,362 crore and creation of domestic manufacturing capacity for 25 identified KSMs/DIs/APIs,” she stated.

The PLI Scheme for Bulk Drugs has a total budgetary outlay of Rs 6,940 crore and aims to avoid disruption in supply of critical active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) used to make critical drugs for which there are no alternatives by reducing supply disruption risk due to excessive dependence on a single source, the minister said.

Products notified and approved under the scheme prior to commencement of production under the PLI scheme were primarily imported.

The government has also initiated a PLI Scheme for Pharmaceuticals with a total budgetary outlay of Rs 15,000 crore.