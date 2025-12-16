Plantation drive

As part of its social responsibility initiatives and in the run-up to its upcoming 115th Foundation Day, Central Bank of India regional office Gurugram organised a plantation programme at the Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurugram campus. The programme was graced by Jyotsana Bhatnagar, Dean – Graduate Programmes, MDI, and Professor Anurag Chauhan. From Central Bank, the initiative was led by Regional Head Sunny Kalra, along with his team. The programme concluded with a pledge by all participants to nurture the planted saplings and contribute actively towards environmental conservation.