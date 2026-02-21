PK Mishra General Manager, MCF inspects Vande Bharat prototype rake

Raebareli: Prashant Kumar Mishra, General Manager of the Modern Coach Factory (MCF), inspected the Vande Bharat prototype rake at the Raebareli unit on February 20, marking a key milestone in the project.

First-stage speed trials were conducted within the factory premises in the presence of senior MCF officials, Siemens representatives and industry partners. Core onboard systems were tested from the driver cabin, including Pantograph–VCB operations and high-voltage systems, which were successfully operated through the Driver Desk Unit.

A short trial assessed traction, speed and current draw from the overhead equipment. The rake initially moved at a restricted 10 kmph. Brake response, Passenger Announcement and Public Information System performance, and lighting systems were also evaluated.

Mishra reviewed the rake and issued safety and maintenance instructions. He appreciated officials from MCF, Siemens and RDSO for their coordination, reaffirming MCF’s commitment to advanced, high-speed train manufacturing.