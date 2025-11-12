Pine Labs Rs 3,900 cr IPO subscribed 2.46 times on final day

New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of Pine Labs received 2.46 times subscription on the final day of share sale on Tuesday.

The company’s Rs 3,900-crore IPO got bids for 24,09,38,767 shares against 9,78,93,739 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

Among investors category, qualified institutional buyers part fetched four times subscription, while the quota for retail individual investors got subscribed 1.22 times.

However, only 30 per cent of the portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed.

On Monday, the IPO of Pine Labs received 54 per cent subscription on the second day of the share sale.

Fintech firm Pine Labs on Thursday raised Rs 1,754 crore from anchor investors.

The firm has fixed a price band of Rs 210-221 per share for its IPO, targeting a valuation of over Rs 25,300 crore.

The initial public offering has a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 2,080 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of over 8.23 crore equity shares, valuing Rs 1,819.9 crore at the upper end, by existing shareholders. PTI