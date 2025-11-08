Pine Labs IPO subscribed 13% on day 1

New Delhi: The IPO of Pine Labs received 13 per cent subscription on the first day of the share sale on Friday.

The IPO received bids for 1,29,03,195 shares against 9,78,93,739 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

Retail individual investors part got subscribed 54 per cent, while the quota for non-institutional investors received 7 per cent subscription. The category for QIBs got subscribed to 2 per cent.

Fintech firm Pine Labs on Thursday raised Rs 1,754 crore from anchor investors.

The company’s Rs 3,900 crore IPO will conclude on November 11.