PIL in Supreme Court challenges centre’s 20% Ethanol blending in petrol

New Delhi: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Union Government’s Ethanol Blending Programme, which mandates mixing 20 per cent ethanol in petrol (E20).

The petitioner argued that the compulsory sale of only E20 petrol, without providing the option of ethanol-free petrol, infringes upon the fundamental rights of millions of vehicle owners whose

vehicles are not compatible with E20 fuel.

It was contended that E20 adversely impacts fuel efficiency and leads to corrosion of engine components, potentially causing long-term damage to vehicles. The plea further stated that the government’s move to enforce the programme without giving automobile manufacturers sufficient time to make vehicles E20-compliant is “unreasonable and arbitrary.”

The petitioner has sought a direction from the court to ensure the availability of ethanol-free petrol in the market alongside E20, and to mandate clear labelling at fuel stations indicating that the petrol being sold contains 20 per cent

ethanol.