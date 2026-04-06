PhonePe SBI Card launches first year fee waiver to widen access

New Delhi: PhonePe has introduced a limited-time offer on its newly launched PhonePe SBI Card, waiving the joining fee and making it free for the first year to widen access to premium rewards.

Issued in partnership with SBI, the card is available on both RuPay and Visa networks and is tailored for digital-first users.

The card offers a flat 5 per cent reward on all online purchases across brands, along with 10 per cent rewards on key PhonePe categories such as recharges, utility payments, bill payments and LPG bookings. Users can also save 10 per cent on insurance premium payments made via the platform, while everyday UPI transac-tions through RuPay Scan n Pay earn 1 per cent rewards, extending benefits to routine spends.

Travel benefits include complimentary access to domestic airport lounges up to four times a year with-out any spending threshold, along with a two-year Priority Pass membership for international lounge access, enhancing the overall travel experience.

Reward points earned can be directly redeemed against the credit card bill, with each point valued at Rs 1, enabling users to reduce their monthly outstanding amount. The rewards are subject to applicable limits and terms.

The card can be applied for seamlessly through the PhonePe app, offering a fully digital onboarding process.